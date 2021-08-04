Legendary Australian television newsreader, Brian Henderson, has passed away at the age of 89.

In 2020, he revealed that he was battling kidney cancer after beating melanoma, prostate, bowel and throat cancer over the years.

Henderson hosted the Sydney weeknight news for Nine from 1957 until his retirement in 2002. He subsequently became Australia’s longest-serving news presenter.

He is survived by his wife Mardi, his two daughters, and five grandchildren.

Rest in Peace, Brian.

