Legendary Australian television newsreader, Brian Henderson, has passed away at the age of 89.

In 2020, he revealed that he was battling kidney cancer after beating melanoma, prostate, bowel and throat cancer over the years.

Henderson hosted the Sydney weeknight news for Nine from 1957 until his retirement in 2002. He subsequently became Australia’s longest-serving news presenter.

He is survived by his wife Mardi, his two daughters, and five grandchildren.

#BREAKING: Legendary Channel Nine news host Brian Henderson has died, aged 89. #9Today pic.twitter.com/k4XC6JxeqJ — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 4, 2021

Brian Henderson has passed away. A legendary broadcaster and true gentleman. RIP to one of the greats. — David Campbell OAM (@DavidCampbell73) August 4, 2021

RIP Brian Henderson. For those in Sydney he was the face of 9 News for so long. Nationally always fondly remembered for Bandstand – the show that discovered and showcased Australia’s greatest music talents. By every account a charming and classy bloke. pic.twitter.com/bloNPagIBN — Peter Ford (@mrpford) August 4, 2021

Rest in Peace, Brian.