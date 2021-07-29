Have you heard the news? Lauren Phillips has joined KIIS 101.1 and will take the big seat next to Jase to start your mornings right with Jase & Lauren In The Morning.

However, we have got plenty of room in the KIIS family and we’re welcoming new friends to Melbourne’s newest and freshest breakfast show, including Australian comedy legend Nazeem Hussain!

In an exclusive pop-up show, Jase & Lauren first caught up with Nazeem to welcome him to the studio. Lauren got the low down on his experience on Last One Laughing as well as his surprising past as a tax consultant.

Catch Nazeem Hussain every Tuesday and Thursday on Jase & Lauren In The Morning – coming to KIIS 101.1 on Monday August 9!

