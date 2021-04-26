Everyone on the internet has been freaking out after seeing an interview with Zac Efron where he’s looking very different!

Plastic surgeon Dr Anthony Youn has a very successful TikTok account where he talks about procedures or potential procedures celebrities may have had.

Efron took part of Earth Day! The Musical and people noticed his jawline protruding more than it used to!

“Everyone is talking about Zac Efron and how strange he looks. Has he had surgery to reshape his jawline, botox or fillers?”

“I don’t think so. I actually think he has had dental surgery, not plastic surgery.”

Watch below for a full explanantion!

It’s all just curiosity, Efron is allowed to do what he wants with his body obviously and even after dental surgery, the man looks better than any of us!