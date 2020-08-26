Lea Michele has had a whirlwind of a year and part of that whirlwind has been giving birth to a small human.

The 33-year old actress has shared first photos of her newborn boy with the caption “ForEver grateful for this true blessing.”

The strange spelling of ForEver might be a hint at the baby’s name.

Look at his LITTLE FEETSIES!

Lea Michele recently posted an apology in response to ex-cast members accusing her of derogatory behaviour on set.

I’m sure she’s taking the time to think about everything and focus on her family right now, so congratulation Lea!