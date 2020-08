Congratulations are in order for Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich who have welcomed their first child together.

Lea reportedly gave birth to a baby boy named Ever Leo, PEOPLE reports.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” a source told PEOPLE.

“[Ever]’s been an easy baby so far.”

Congratulations!Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1

Advertisement