The moment PJ announced she was leaving KIIS 101.1 in March, Melbourne was already asking who will join Jase on the airwaves.

After months of anticipation (and an intriguing game of Co-Host WHO? all week) the time has come to finally announce who your new best friend will be.

Please welcome to the KIIS 101.1 family… Lauren Phillips!

That’s right! The well travelled, Melbourne-bred TV star who once met Chris Hemsworth while doing a live cross in a paddock will be taking a seat in the big chair very soon!

We get some help with weekend weather from the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth! #9Today pic.twitter.com/YsfCxADIiD — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) September 11, 2020

Please join us in congratulating Lauren Phillips and wishing PJ well on her next adventure in New Zealand.

