Prime Minister Scott Morrison stopped by the studio today to talk about the future of electric cars in Australia, plus we keep him on his toes with a round of no further questions!

We chat all things Glasglo, being back in Melbourne, as well as throwing Lauren under the bus when she revealed he had a dream about Scomo last night!

Last week we sent a sneaky text off to Scomo from opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s phone and we confront him about why he never replied.

Hear all of Scomo’s answers here: