Looks like congratulations are in order for Aussie couple Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington!

Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington have secretly welcomed their third child into the world, according to images obtained by Daily Mail Australia.

The family of five were spotted at Manhattan Beach, California on Friday, with the 32-year-old model pushing around a stroller while walking with her actor husband and two older kids, fiver-year-old Rocket and three-year-old Racer.

Lara and Sam are yet to publicly announce the birth of their third child or the chosen name, although Lara has previously confirmed that she was having a boy.

Back in November last year, Lara told Vogue Australia, “I’m having a by early next year. It’s my third boy, and we’re all very excited and very happy.

“I think any addition brings joy and happiness to the family, but more so when you can share it with the other boys. It’s such a boy’s club in my house!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Congratulations to the happy family!