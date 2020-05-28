The collab you didn’t expect or realise you needed, Lady Gaga x BLACKPINK.

The track is called Sour Candy which is fitting for the ‘sweet’ electronic song that is part of Gaga’s new album Chromatica.

The song starts with Jennie and Lisa from BLACKPINK singing “I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry. I’m super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low” and they also sing in Korean.

Chromatica releases tonight after being postponed in April due to the global pandemic.

You can listen to Sour Candy below: