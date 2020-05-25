So in case you somehow missed it, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande teamed up for the collab of the year with their new song ‘Rain On Me’ dropping just before the weekend.

And everyone’s talking about it… But maybe not for the reason the artists would like.

Before we get into what everyone’s chatting about, we of course have to say that the song is EPIC! If ever there was going to be a song to get us super hyped for clubs to reopen, it’s this song.

The vocals are epic. The beat is epic. The music video is EPPPIIIICCC! The whole thing is just so darn epic.

But sadly this isn’t the main focus of attention anymore… A ‘Rain On Me’ filter has since popped up on Instagram and well, it’s a little NSFW. But in a very accidental way.

So the filter is designed to be used on selfie videos on the social media platform and it’s supposed to look like the person is being rained on. But rained on by what..?

When you think of rain you think of something clear or maybe a little bit blue in colour, but the substance falling onto people’s faces in this filter is, well, a little bit milky in colour.

And well, it’s making everyone say the same thing. It doesn’t so much look like people are being rained on by water but by a, um, bodily fluid… Ya get me?

Just look at it. Surely you can see what we see…

Well everyone online definitely can anyway and the reactions are pretty hilarious!

Who knows, maybe this is like some hidden meaning in the song? But we doubt it and reckon the more likely answer is it was a simple design error…

Oh well, one man’s error is certainly another man’s entertainment! And it certainly doesn’t take away from the fact that the song is amazing!

