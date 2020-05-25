So in case you somehow missed it, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande teamed up for the collab of the year with their new song ‘Rain On Me’ dropping just before the weekend.

And everyone’s talking about it… But maybe not for the reason the artists would like.

Before we get into what everyone’s chatting about, we of course have to say that the song is EPIC! If ever there was going to be a song to get us super hyped for clubs to reopen, it’s this song.

The vocals are epic. The beat is epic. The music video is EPPPIIIICCC! The whole thing is just so darn epic.

But sadly this isn’t the main focus of attention anymore… A ‘Rain On Me’ filter has since popped up on Instagram and well, it’s a little NSFW. But in a very accidental way.

So the filter is designed to be used on selfie videos on the social media platform and it’s supposed to look like the person is being rained on. But rained on by what..?

When you think of rain you think of something clear or maybe a little bit blue in colour, but the substance falling onto people’s faces in this filter is, well, a little bit milky in colour.

And well, it’s making everyone say the same thing. It doesn’t so much look like people are being rained on by water but by a, um, bodily fluid… Ya get me?

I want to try this filter on Instagram omg she looks so beautiful 💖💖💖pic.twitter.com/BqANlIiTSQ — Stream⛈Rain On Me⛈⋈Wonbebe ⁷🤍Agust D2 Daechwita🤍 (@MonstaX_Always7) May 21, 2020

Just look at it. Surely you can see what we see…

Well everyone online definitely can anyway and the reactions are pretty hilarious!

#RainOnMe more like… I won’t say it. 🥴 seriously though this Instagram filter that @gagadaily made… LMAO pic.twitter.com/J8LydSRmFX — john ❇️ (@IDidSomethngGay) May 21, 2020

That rain on me Instagram filter…whose idea…. — jamie (@yoyaakova) May 22, 2020

Just feel like we could have thought this Rain On Me filter out for like…. a second longer. pic.twitter.com/vOARX6Ip4J — Ryan Bloomquist (@ryanbloomquist) May 22, 2020

That rain on me Instagram filter looks VERY familiar to me. Can’t put my finger on it tho. 🌚🌚🌚🌚🌚🌚🌚 — ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) May 22, 2020

the rain on me filter…pornhub gonna have a field day — jackie (@vinyIjackie) May 21, 2020

When the #RainOnMe IG Filter is making me think some dirty things… pic.twitter.com/Q5C0bUJ7LG — Forrest Orta (@ForrestOrta) May 23, 2020

Who knows, maybe this is like some hidden meaning in the song? But we doubt it and reckon the more likely answer is it was a simple design error…

Oh well, one man’s error is certainly another man’s entertainment! And it certainly doesn’t take away from the fact that the song is amazing!