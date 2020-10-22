If you’ve wanted to try Kylie Skin since it dropped but the cost of shipping and handling had you balking, then you are not alone.

However that life is almost behind us because the makeup gods at MECCA are planning to stock the range in their Australian stores!

Apparently the gorgeous baby pink bottles will be launching across 85 stores in Australia and New Zealand from November 10th which is a Christmas MIRACLE.

“I am so excited to be launching Kylie Skin in Australia and New Zealand at MECCA,” Kylie stated.

“The creation of my skincare line was an incredible process for me, from designing the packaging to developing and perfecting the formulas that are now a part of my day-to-day skincare routine. So many of my fans have been asking me to make my skincare available in Australia and New Zealand, and I’m so happy that they’ll now be able to make my favourite products a part of their daily lives too.”

We’re not getting the WHOLE range, but we’re getting a solid eight and they’re the most important ones.

Foaming Face Wash Walnut Face Scrub Face Moisturiser Eye Cream Vanilla Milk Toner Vitamin C Serum Hydrating Face Mask Coconut Body Scrub

Kylie Skin is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben and sulphate-free which means you can buy it GUILT free!

So set your reminders for November 10th and get what you want in-store or online at MECCA!