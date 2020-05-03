‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ is set to return to our screens in September and is promising to give us a first-hand look at our favourite cast of divas attempting to get through quarantine in… okay, technically an LA mansion probably as a big as a suburb… BUT STILL.

“The coronavirus is serious”, says Kim K in the trailer as we are shown a montage of the the fam wearing masks and going a lil stir crazy.

The wildest part is when a teary-eyed Kylie Jenner stares into the camera and admits that “it’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive.”

WELL OKAY THEN.

Surely if Kris or Kanye had coronavirus we would’ve heard by now, so it’s anyone’s guess who the reality tv star is talking about… maybe someone who lives close by or a distant relative?

Either way, we’ll be able to indulge in the drama come September, until then we have 18 seasons to re-watch!

Advertisement