Stan has revealed the BEST news you’re gonna hear today.

Kylie freakin’ Minogue and sister Dannii Minogue will be appearing as celebrity guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under alongside the possibly biggest director in the world right now, Taika Waititi!

Taika Waititi has directed the likes of ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’, ‘Thor: Ragnarok and has been sighted around Sydney working on the upcoming Thor film!

“I’m SO excited to finally be a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race for the first series Down Under. It’s such an iconic show and I can’t wait to watch the contestants perform their hearts out to win the title of Down Under’s first Drag Superstar!” Kylie stated.

Dannii Minogue is no stranger to being on a judging panel, starring on ‘The Masked Singer’ alongside our very own Jackie O, “I got to have a cheeky ‘Untucked’ chat with the girls on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 1. They had come straight from the runway challenge so it was exciting and tense all at the same time, not knowing who was going to have to lip-sync for their life!”

Get excited!

Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere 4pm on 1st May AEST, only on Stan, with new episodes weekly.