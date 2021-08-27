Yaz is an upcoming artist that’s really kicking off his music career with a BANG!

Boasting a crazy 700k following on TikTok the man has decided to give music a try with one of the catchiest songs of 2021.

‘Dumb’ features our very own Kyle Sandilands, Beau Ryan, and Jeff freakin’ Fenech and he even managed to get ‘Carla from Bankstown’ to rep the West.

Tune in below to hear his interview with Kyle & Jackie O this morning and you can also watch his star-studded music video!

