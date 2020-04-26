Reality TV couple Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are getting a divorce after 10 years together.

The pair, who star on Kristin’s own reality show together ‘Very Cavallari’ together, share three kids together, 7-year-old Camden Jack Cutler, 5-year-old Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and 4-year-old Saylor James Cutler.

Kristin took to her Instagram account to announce the marriage breakdown alongside a picture of her Jay arm-in-arm.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” she wrote in the caption.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We are everyone to respect out privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Jay, a retired NFL star, shared the same statement to his Instagram account along with a black and white photo of the pair.

Their split comes after the pair were married back in 2013 in Nashville. They became engaged in 2011 after dating on and off for years.

Fans of the reality show Very Cavallari have since taken to the comments to say that they weren’t all too surprised after watching the way that Kristin and Jay spoke to each other on the show.

“Not surprised. It was so obvious watching the show they didn’t like each other, every time they communicated it looked forced,” said on person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kristin has been part of the reality TV world since a very young age, appearing first on Laguna Beach before joining the cast of The Hills.

She started her own reality show with Jay back in 2018.