A new film all about Princess Diana is coming but the actress cast to play the late royal might surprise you.

Twilight star Kristen Stewart is set play Princess Diana in the film titled ‘Spencer’, which is going to be about her marriage breakdown with Prince Charles.

The film is going to be set in the early 1990s in Sandringham as Diana realises that her marriage isn’t working.

The film title ‘Spencer’ comes from Diana’s maiden name before she married Charles in 1981.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is also believed to be writing the script while Pablo Larrain, who made the 2016 biopic about Jackie Kennedy, will direct.

“We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen,” Larrain told Deadline.

“She’s a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realises that she wants to be the woman she was before she mat Charles.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Princess Diana and Prince Charles separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. Diana sadly died the following year in a car crash in Paris.

While she might seem like an odd choice, Larrain has complete faith in Kristen Stewart’s ability to portray Diana, also known as the people’s princess.

“Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need,” he said.

The Princess of Wales has been portrayed in film before by Naomi Watts in the 2013 film Diana, while Emma Corrin will play her in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s royal series The Crown.