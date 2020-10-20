Halloween is just around the corner and we’ll all be looking to get our hands on a treat – and Krispy Kreme is the best place to do it.
The franchise has announced that they will be slinging FREE Original Glazed doughnuts on Saturday, October 31! YES PLEASE!
To redeem the offer, all you’ll need to do is head into one of their stores in your Halloween costume.
Find your local store here – fingers crossed it’ll be in your 25km radius!