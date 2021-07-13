Yes, you read that right, Mac & Cheese ice cream now exists, and we don’t know how to feel about it either.

Kraft’s latest culinary innovation comes rumoured to taste a little bit sweet, a mix of savoury and a whole lot of crazy!

So, when can you get your hands on this cheesy, creamy concoction? Unfortunately for us, this ice cream currently only exists in America, so we’re not too sure if we will see it here in Australia anytime soon.

BUT, if you want to get your hands on it, I’m sure you can ask your American friends to send some over!

Would you try Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream?