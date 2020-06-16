We all know that Scott Disick is recently single after breaking up with his long term girlfriend Sofia Richie, and now people are suspicious that he could be getting back together with his baby mumma Kourtney Kardashian.

And it’s all based on one of Kourt’s outfits.

The mum of three recently posted a pic to Instagram during the family’s trip to Kim And Kanye’s Wyoming farm.

In the photo she was holding a baby lamb, getting into the farm spirit by wearing jeans and a flannel.

It might seem like a completely innocent post, with Kourt simply captioning it “morning”, but one eagle eyed fan saw much more.

It seems that the red, white and blue flannel shirt has actually previously been worn by her ex Scott Disick.

The fan posted a comparison pic to the Instagram account skourtneydaily with the caption, “COURTNEY IS REALLY WEARING SCOTT’S FLANNEL!”. And tbh, it does look like the exact same shirt!

Of course the post sent other fans into an absolute frenzy, as a lot of people have been rooting for Scott and Kourtney to finally get over their issues and be together.

But of course, it could be completely innocent too. It’s definitely possible that Kourtney just happens to own the same flannel or that Scott just lent the shirt to her without thinking twice about it.

On the other hand, we all know that when we’re in a relationship, girls LOVE to steal their partner’s shirts and jumpers, so maybe it does mean something?

We’re hoping for the later because we’ve always been a Kourt and Scott fan!

