In today’s best celebrity news, Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker!

According to E! News, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kourtney during a sunset moment in Montecito, California. It’s about 1.5 hours outside of Los Angeles.

From the looks of an image Kourtney shared on her Instagram from the moment, Travis had decked out the beach outside the Rosewood Miramar Hotel with roses in the shape of a heart and many large candles. Divine.

“forever @travisbarker,” Kourtney captioned the loved up post.

According to E!, Khloe Kardashian and her partner Tristan Thompson were also present.

Congratulations to the happy couple. What a special moment!