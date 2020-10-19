Kmart is flogging an incredible invention, the Wine Carrier With Drink Dispenser and honestly, it’s just a glorified secret goon sack carrier which I’m not mad!

If you weren’t sure what to get your mum this Christmas, look no further…

The carrier bag looks like an ordinary beach bag but there’s a secret flap that acts as a liquid dispenser spout and an insulated bag to fill with whatever beveragino your little heart desires.

Priced at only $25, there’s no wonder it’s currently sold out!

Obviously the bag is designed to be leak proof since it’s been made to carry LITRES of liquid.

This is EXACTLY what we need for the summer!

Thanks KMART!

