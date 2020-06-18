Australians have gone CRAZY for air fryers lately and the ones from Kmart’s Anko range are now a cult favourite – so much so, they’ve almost sold out across the country!

If you simply can’t get enough of popping every possible type of food under the sun into this little appliance and seeing what comes out, then you better block out this coming Tuesday… Kmart is holding a AIR FRYER COOKING CLASS!

MasterChef star Dani Venn will be hopping on a Facebook live stream to take air fryer owners through new recipes they can try at home. She’ll also provide some handy tips and tricks to make sure everything you make comes out super delicious.

Honestly, this sounds like the best night ever.

The live stream kicks off at 5PM AEST on Tuesday June 23 on Kmart Australia’s Facebook page. You can set a reminder for yourself on Facebook here.