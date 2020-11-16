Think you have everything you need for Christmas this year? Think again!

Kmart have, as always, come to the party with so many fresh items we didn’t even know we needed.

Christmas decorations and decor? Sorted.

Christmas KK gifts and stocking fillers? Sorted.

Christmas party and entertaining? Sorted.

And did we mention the incredible prices on everything?

Honestly, do yourself a favour and take a deep dive into the wonderful world of Kmart’s Christmas stock here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You will want to take a look through the huge range of Christmas decorations, homewares and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kmart Australia (@kmartaus) on Oct 29, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

As always, Kmart makes shopping so easy, with their increased trading hours, lay-by options and online shopping.

Please note, individual stock levels will change from store to store.

Advertisement

Advertisement