It’s weird, it’s weird, it’s weird…but I’m curious.

I trust KitKat, I trust them more than I thought I did.

The holiday season has bought out the wacky and wild minds at the chocolate factory and they’ve released some funky flavours for Christmas.

The four flavours are as follows and represent a four-course Aussie Christmas menu.

The Appetiser: CHAMPAGNE, MELON & PROSCIUTTO

French champagne with a crispy salty prosciutto, a sweet fragrant melon and KitKats iconic white chocolate and baked wafers.

The Main Course: AUSSIE BAKED HAM & ORANGE

Think spiced citrus and baked ham inside milk chocolate, apparently this one doesn’t just have notes of ham, it very much tastes like ham….

So you decided what you will on that.

The Side Dish: HONEY GLAZED CARROTS

Dried carrots and honey glaze enveloped in milk chocolate and wafers.

If you like carrots, you’ll definitely like this one (even though that seems obvious.)

Dessert: CHRISTMAS PUDDING WITH BRANDY CUSTARD

Plump currants, spiced milk ganache covered in milk chocolate and drizzled with brandy custard…

Dare I say this is DEFINITELY the best one right?

SPICED MILK GANACHE? Yes ma’m.

The luxurious 4 pack is going for $25.00, which sounds expensive but they’re HAND-CRAFTED and would be a delightful Christmas gift!

You can grab these wild creations exclusively at the KitKat Chocolatory boutiques at Melbourne Central, Mid City Sydney or online at kitkat.com.au.