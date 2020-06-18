She’s already taken over the world of reality TV and now it looks like Kim Kardashian West is ready to take on the world of audio streaming!

Kimmy K is launching her very own podcast and bible, it actually sounds like it’s going to be really good!

She won’t be talking about her famous family, her beauty or shape wear lines or even Yeezy… No, for this podcast Kim will be leaning on her newly found lawyer skills!

The podcast will be dedicated to prison reform and will focus on her work with The Innocence Project, a non-profit legal organisation aiming to overturn wrongful convictions.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the mum-of-four has signed a deal with Spotify to create the podcast along with TV producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, who will co-host and co-produce.

It’s not known exactly how much Kimmy is getting paid for the deal (or how much momager Kris Jenner scored her) or when it will be released, but no doubt she’s been making use of all of this recent time at home to work on it.

