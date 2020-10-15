The ‘PAW Patrol’ animated series began in 2013 and exploded in popularity, following the story of a young kid called Ryder who works with a team of search-and-rescue dogs to protect their community, Adventure Bay.

The success of the show has found it being aired in over 160 countries in 30 different languages!!

The movie’s plot involves Ryder and his pups needing to save Adventure City from their Mayor Humdinger who has nefarious plans to turn the metropolis into chaos!

Kim Kardashian posted a series of pictures on her Instagram story, showing her in the studio working through her script.

Her children must be huge fans of the show, so it’s sweet for her to take part.

