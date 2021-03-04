With divorce proceedings underway, TMZ has reported that Kim Kardashian may be getting the 393sq m mansion in Southern California which was purchased by the pair in 2014 valued at $51 MILLION AUD!

According to the gossip site, the pair paid $20 million for the property and then forked out another $20 for HUGE renovations to the entire compound.

With the rest of the Kardashian brood just down the road, it’s good that Kim and her children can stay close to the family as it’s the only house their four children have known.

Kanye and Kim appear to be having an amicable divorce with both of them apparently going for joint legal and physical custody of the kids which is great news!

As for where Kanye’s going to live, the mans net worth is $1.3 billion, so I think he’s going to be okay.