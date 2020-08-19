The Kardashian-West family have been vacationing together since the start of August for some MUCH needed family time.

Now that the holiday is over, Kim has apparently gone back to the family home in LA with the kids and Kanye is staying at the farm in Wyoming.

Cosmopolitian reported with a source saying that Wyoming “is where [Kanye] wants to live” and Kim “is happy to be back…it’s hard traveling with the kids for such a long time.”

“Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work. She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming. He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about.”

There you have it! Kanye is still going for president despite of everything that’s happened, which is pretty unbelievable.

Advertisement