It appears that around Australia, the ‘Mullet Trend’ is back..but if you were planning on heading to North Korea, you might need to re-think your trip after Kim Jon-Un introduced new fashion laws.

The communist leader has become “increasingly concerned” about the fashion trends worldwide and has introduced a ban on everyday clothing that half of Australia wear every day.

The list of things on his fashion ban includes mullets, spiky hair, dyed hair, ripped jeans, T-shirts with slogans on them, and nose and lip piercings.

So basically, this new rule means most Queenslanders won’t be able to travel to North Korea anytime soon!

What are your thoughts on the fashion ban?

