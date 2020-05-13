In case you were wondering, Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant and she’s sick of hearing rumours say differently.

Khloe has taken to social media to hit out at fans who claim that she’s pregnant with her second child with her ex Tristan Thompson.

The rumours started circling after fans started pointing out things that they thought were clues, like Khloe’s stomach being cropped out in selfies and tons of pink showing up on her Instagram recently – including a massive pink balloon arrangement from Tristan for Mother’s day – which they thought could be a gender reveal.

Khloe has since taken to Twitter to well and truly shut down the rumours, saying that people have been saying “sick and hurtful” things and that she’s “disgusted” by the comments.

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” she wrote. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

“The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR!” she continued. “I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

Khloe concluded by telling people to focus on more important things rather than speculating about her life.

“Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.”

This comes after a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where Khloe admitted to her sisters that she wanted to have more kids and was considering using Tristan as a sperm donor.

The pair are already parents to 2-year-old daughter True Thompson.