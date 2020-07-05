Turns out that Khloé Kardashian is just as confused as the rest of us were about those engagement rumours that have been swirling around online.

Last week we reported that Khloé had been spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on *that* finger.

But, as far as Khloé’s concerned, the rumours about any engagement with Tristan Thompson are just that…rumours.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tweeted with an air of confusion when she heard about talks of getting hitched.

Wait… what? lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020

Khloé tweeted “Wait… what? lol” in response to the rumours, before immediately following up with more confusion, writing: “I just came online and I’m even confused lol”.

I just came online and I’m even confused lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020

She went on to dismiss the engagement as people “talking,” blaming quarantine for everybody’s twitchy mindset in 2020.

Speculation about Khloé and Tristan’s relationship kicked up a gear recently when he showed up at her 36th birthday party.

A source close to Kardashian told E! News that the pair are “going very well” but are not engaged…yet.

Okay, we added the ‘yet’ to that quote…excuse us for getting a little excited!