Khloe Kardashian has taken to social media to showcase her new look – and tbh, she looks incredible!

The 35-year-old reality star posted a few snaps on Instagram over the weekend, with blonder hair and bronzed skin.

“Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn,” she captioned the pics.

Many fans were quick to comment on the pictures, saying how incredible she looks:

“Wow baby. You look stunning. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Always,” commented one person.

“Khloe Kardashian is coming out of lockdown a whole different person. Wow!” commented one person.

Others said she looked completely different.

“I just saw a pic of Khloe Kardashian and barely recognised her. Her hair was poppin tho,” added another.

One person even took to Twitter to share Khloe’s looks over the years, captioning it: “Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year.”

Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year 💀 pic.twitter.com/3UIvklDeQk — superfly sister. (@DoggoneLoverr_) May 22, 2020

We love you Khloe!

