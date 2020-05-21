Supermodel and KUWTK star Kendall Jenner has been ordered to pay $90,000 as part of a Fyre Festival lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Kendall will have to pay after her involvement in promoting the failed festival back in 2017.

The documents state that the $90,000 is just a fraction of the amount that she was paid to post about Fyre Festival on her social media, which was reportedly $275,000.

Kendall was among a large group of celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski, Pusha T, Blink-182, Migos and more that were hit with lawsuits in 2019, after Trustee Gregory Messer filed a complaint to seek the recovery of money paid to anyone involved in the marketing and failed execution of the festival.

According to court documents, Kendall reportedly wrote in a since deleted instagram post, “So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents after pay on Fyre Cay.”

The lawsuit accuses Kendall of misleading members of the public into thinking that Kanye West, who founded the G.O.O.D music label, would be performing at the event. She was also given a warning from the Federal Trade Commission for not clearly saying that she was paid for the post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The infamous Fyre Festival was a fraudulent luxury music festival that was due to be held in the Bahamas in 2017. The events of the festival were documented in the Netflix doco Fyre in 2019.

Founder Billy McFarland is currently serving out a 6-year sentence after pleading guilty to wire fraud and has been ordered to repay $26 million that he defrauded from investors.