Kelly Osbourne has taken to social media to show off her incredible weight loss transformation.

The 35-year-old posted a snap on the ‘gram captioning it:

“Today I’m feeling #Gucci’.”

When a friend commented that she’d lost a lot of weight, Kelly responded, revealing she’s lost more than 38kgs.

“@themamamai that’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you.

“Can you believe it? Kaakakaka,” she replied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Go girl! You look fantastic!

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1

Advertisement