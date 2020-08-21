Kelly Osbourne has opened on Hollywood Raw about her huge weight-loss, openly admitting to getting gastric sleeve surgery almost two years ago!

“I had surgery..I don’t give a f*** what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s***. I did the gastric sleeve.”

“All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost 2 years ago I will never ever ever lie about it ever. it is the best thing I have ever done.”

Osbourne has always had a complicated relationship with her weight, she wrote in her 2017 memoir about her substance abuse issues, saying she had ‘a little dumping body’ which made it harder to face the gym.

She revealed in the podcast that her mental health was a priority, “The number one thing I had to do was get happy. I had to fix my head before I could fix my body. you can never go into this if you’re not in a good mindset.”

