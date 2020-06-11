Kelly Clarkson has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years, Brandon Blackstock, according to E! News.

The publication has obtained court documents that show the American Idol winner quietly filed for divorce in Los Angeles last week.

The date of separation has been listed as “TBD” while the reason has been cited as irreconcilable differences.

Kelly and Brandon share two kids and have been married since 2013. It’s believed that Kelly is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the children. Brandon also has two kids from a previous marriage.

The pair first met in 2006 when Kelly was rehearsing with Rascal Flats for the Academy of Country Music Awards as Brandon was the group’s tour manager at the time.

They didn’t start dating until six years later, and after just 10 months they were engaged in 2012.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelly and Brandon tied the knot in October 2013 in Tennessee.

Kelly is yet to publicly comment on the news of the divorce.