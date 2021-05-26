NBC has announced that ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ will replace Ellen DeGeneres on US daytime TV in 2022.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is currently in its second season, has taken the world by storm, being viewed all across America and growing a large following on social media

The news comes a week after Ellen Degerenous announced that she would be ending her talk show of 19 years due to toxicity rumours on the set of her show.

Executive vice-present of NBCUniversal Tracie Wilson commented on the announcement saying, “We’re working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”

Kelly Clarkson and Ellen Degeneres are great friends, but neither Clarkson nor Degeneres have yet commented on the replacement.

What are your thoughts on the move from Ellen to Kelly?

