Looks like Katy Perry’s daughter is already incredibly cheeky, even before she’s been born!

Katy said that she had another ultrasound this week when she noticed her unborn baby do something rather hilarious.

The ‘Firework’ singer joined Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest via Skype on their show Live With Kelly and Ryan, along with her fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan when she revealed exactly what she noticed during her ultrasound.

“I went to a doctor’s appointment yesterday and I had an ultrasound and she was moving around,” Katy said.

And that’s when it happened. Katy’s daughter flipped her off! And it was all caught on video!

“I have a video of her giving me the middle finger and I was like: ‘This is my child’.”

Looks like this little girl is going to be as sassy and cool as her mum!

Katy is expecting her first child with fiancee Orlando Bloom, whom she represented during her interview by wearing a jacket with his face all over it.

Katy announced her pregnancy during the music video for her song ‘Never Worn White’.

She later confirmed the sex of her baby, writing on Instagram “It’s a girl”, alongside a picture of Orlando Bloom with pink cake all over his face.

Katy has previously hinted that she may name her daughter after her late grandmother Ann Pearl.