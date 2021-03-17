Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling “saddened, disappointed and hurt” after her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, claimed that she had made her cry in the lead up to her wedding.

In her interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle stated that the Duchess of Cambridge upset her after a tiff over flower girl dresses, and not the other way around.

“The narrative with Kate, which didn’t happen, that’s when everything changed,” the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah.

“She was upset about something, she apologised, she owned it,” she added.

“She was upset… about the flower girl dresses and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings.”

As an apology, Kate gave her flowers.

According to Royal commentator and author Katie Nicholl, the Duchess of Cambridge was “mortified” after hearing the story.

“This has been a very hard few days for Kate… behind closed doors she has been saddened, disappointed and hurt,” she told UK’s OK Magazine.

The commentator also added that Meghan’s move was wrong because “Kate is not in a position to respond and Harry and Meghan know that”.