Jess and Marty’s Big Brother fairytale was once Australia’s favourite love story. We watched the pair get married in their own TV show and then 15 months later cried together when they split up.

It turns out Kate Langbroek was one of the guests at this iconic wedding and recently found some photos from the event. Unsure of whether Jess would even want the images after all this time, there was really only one option on the table…

Get Jess on the phone!