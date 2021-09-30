When it comes to reveals on The Masked Singer, we think one of the most memorable of the series so far would have to be the ‘Rubble’ – the guest mask who turned out to be Kyle Sandilands, aka Jackie O’s radio husband. For someone who is a master guesser, her face was absolutely priceless!

Jackie has spent the last few days connecting the dots on how she didn’t know Kyle was up on stage, but even though she has convinced fans with her argument it was due to his slimmer figure, she was yet to convince 3PM Pick Up’s Kate Langbroek.

Kate questioned her about the big TV reveal… how much does Kyle really keep from Jackie?