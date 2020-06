Jasmin Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic welcomed their first child, Harper May, into the world last month and she’s adorable!

On Sunday, Jasmine shared a super cute photo to Insta of Harper lying on a blanket next to her four-month old cousin Oscar, who is Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys son.

“I love my cousin!”, the caption read.

Sylvia also shared the photo to her Insta story on Sunday, with an added caption: ‘cousins day’.

SO WHOLESOME!

I have a feeling these two are going to be besties!

