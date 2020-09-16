Kanye West has done it again, in what can only be a political statement the man has uploaded a video of himself urinating on one of his Grammy awards.

The video was uploaded alongside another flurry of Tweets that are at times nonsensical.

It seems that Kanye is on a mission to liberate artists and their art from record labels, uploading his CONTRACT with Def Jam Records.

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

But the message has gotten a little lost amongst the other content he’s uploading.

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Kanye West has openly discussed his Bi Polar diagnosis, and his manic episodes are often accompanied by this flurry of twitter activity.

Which is a shame because there is probably a very interesting conversation about record label and artist contracts that needs to be had.

Lifeline is a national charity providing all Australians experiencing a personal crisis with access to 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention services.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues call Lifeline on 13 11 14