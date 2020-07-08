Kanye West has affirmed that he is serious about running for President this year, in what would truly be the cherry on top of one of the most bizarre years in history.

The rapper announced that he would be running for US President last week in a tweet, offering no follow-up details at the time.

However, a series of interviews have given us drips of information about how serious he is about this Presidency thing.

So here’s everything we know about Yeezy 2020:

He’s never voted in his life, which would have been surprising had the US not just had three-and-a-half years of a reality TV star President who tweets his policy announcements.

He no longer supports Trump, which seems like a good idea. It’s probably an odd move to support candidate that you’re running against in an election. He does however, concede that he does like the fact that Trump allows God to be a part of the political conversation.

He also likes “Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby,” which does explain his political support, somewhat.

He would run for Republican candidacy, were it not for the fact that they already have a sitting President in place.

Instead, he will be running under the banner of the “Birthday Party,” under strategic guidance from Elon Musk. Explaining his party’s name, West said: “Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday!”

When asked about his policies, he told Forbes magazine: “I don’t have a policy when I went to Nike and designed Yeezy and went to Louis and designed a Louis Vuitton at the same time. It wasn’t a policy, it was a design. We need to innovate the design to be able to free the mind at this time.”

Kanye was apparently sick with COVID-19 at some stage. He describes the illness as causing “chills” and “shaking in the bed.

He’s also okay with the idea of siphoning off “Black votes” from Joe Biden, potentially benefiting Trump. He explains the idea thus: “To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy,” which makes sense…in a sense.

No matter your political leanings, one thing we hope the US has learnt from recent history is that celebrities can be President, it can be dangerous to treat somebody running for US President as a joke and you shouldn’t write off a candidate purely because they seem a little…different.

Hold on for the second part of 2020, it’s bound to be equally as crazy as Part 1!

