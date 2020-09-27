Happy Monday with celebrity baby news!

*NYSYNC’s Lance Bass has confirmed that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have had another baby!

Spilling the news to ET, Bass revealed “The baby is cute of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!… it’s been a fun celebration, and they’re very very happy.”

The baby’s name wasn’t revealed but the *NYSYNC’s group chat has been poppin’ off apparently.

“*NSYNC members knew before everyone else and their group chat is now all about babies and the newborn.”

How cute!

This would be the pair’s second child, after 5 year old son Silas.

Congratulations to the duo! They really are a good looking pair.

