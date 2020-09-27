Happy Monday with celebrity baby news!
*NYSYNC’s Lance Bass has confirmed that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have had another baby!
Spilling the news to ET, Bass revealed “The baby is cute of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!… it’s been a fun celebration, and they’re very very happy.”
The baby’s name wasn’t revealed but the *NYSYNC’s group chat has been poppin’ off apparently.
“*NSYNC members knew before everyone else and their group chat is now all about babies and the newborn.”
How cute!
This would be the pair’s second child, after 5 year old son Silas.
This little man is 5 today! We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now… but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy. To celebrate his big birthday, we’re supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time ❤️ Scroll through your old pictures today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy! Sending lots of love to you all…
Congratulations to the duo! They really are a good looking pair.
