Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have reportedly become parents for the second time.

DailyMail is reporting Jessica, 38, gave birth to a baby boy last week.

The couple are already parents to five-year-old son, Silas.

The publication reports the family is currently staying in Big Sky, Montana with Jessica’s mother.

Jessica and Justin are yet to confirm the news.

They tied the knot in 2012.

