Loving yourself should be the most normal thing in the world, but we all know it’s a bit of a spicy topic.

There’s no judgement here – so if you’re ready to find out about Lily Allen’s brand new collaboration with Liberty, keep reading!

It’s called the Womanizer, and this new toy will definitely make a good first impression. And we are not just talking about the hot colours.

Featuring six intensity levels, two head sizes, Pleasure Air Technology and charging via USB, getting to know yourself has never been easier… or better. And at under $200 this is an absolute steal.

It also comes with a cute travel case, so you can bring this toy where ever you fancy.

Curious? Find out all you need to know about this new toy here.