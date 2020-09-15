Harry Styles has taken to Twitter overnight to confirm that he has postponed his Aussie and New Zealand tour, indefinitely.

Harry tweeted:

‘Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice.

‘I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months.

‘I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.’

Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 15, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 15, 2020

The news comes three months after Harry postponed the North America leg of his tour.

Hopefully we can have Harry back in Australia soon!