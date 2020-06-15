The 2021 Academy Awards ceremony has been postponed from February to April due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says.

The ceremony for the film industry’s highest honours will take place on April 25, 2021, the organisers said. It was originally scheduled for February 28.

The coronavirus epidemic shut down movie theatres worldwide in mid-March and brought production of films to a halt.

The Academy also extended the deadline by which movies must be released in order to be eligible for an Oscar nomination to February 28, 2021 from December 31, 2020.

“Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalised for something beyond anyone’s control,” Academy president David Rubin and Academy chief executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement on Monday.

The production shutdown meant that many movies may not be finished or released before the usual year-end deadline. Dozens of other movie releases have been moved to 2021.

