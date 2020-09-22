Apparently HBO Max could be funding the magical spinoff that we need in our lives right now, starring Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore.

If you need a reminder…. on how good Jude Law actually looks as Albus Dumbledore, then here you go!

Warner Bros. is participating in the developing of the new show which will be set between the Fantastic Beasts films time frame and the Harry Potter series time frame, with a focus on young Dumbledore and his adventures!

Anyone who calls themselves a hardcore fan of the Harry Potter universe knows that young Dumbledore had quite the life, which will be a tonne of fun to watch on our screens.

The third Fantastic Beasts film has returned to production with Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and Johnny Depp all returning to the cast!

Huzzah!

